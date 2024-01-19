This gallery rolls back the years to see what was making the headlines around the Northampton area over the last decade.

We have pictures from Nothampton Pride and the town’s jubilee celebrations, as well as the Northampton 10K.

There is also the time the seaside came to town, fundraising fun and plenty more.

The pictures were taken by Chronicle photographers at the time, Kirsty Edmonds, Kelly Cooper, Sharon Lucey and Tracey Chambers.

You can view more retro content from across Northampton, here.

1 . Youngsters enjoy some seaside fun when a beach came to Northampton. Photo: Kelly Cooper

2 . Super Sausage Super Sausage owner Chris Murray, outside his restaurant in Potterspury. The restaurant was top ranked on Trip Advisor. Photo: Kelly Cooper

3 . The Big Hair Do The Big Hair Do event at Hensmans Salon in 2016. Hensmans Salon invited guests to enjoy some fizz, eat some nibbles and have their hair styled. The event helped raise money for charity by holding a prize raffle. Photo: Kelly Cooper

4 . Northampton High School String Quartet The Northampton High School String Quartet were chosen to perform as a warm up act to the Royal Philharmonic orchestra when they came to Northampton in 2013. Pictured is member Xing Ding. Photo: Tracey Chambers