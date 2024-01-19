News you can trust since 1931
These pictures show just some of the community stories to have made the news in the Northampton Chronicle area between 2007 and 2023

This gallery rolls back the years to see what was making the headlines around the Northampton area over the last decade.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 19th Jan 2024, 12:29 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 12:32 GMT

We have pictures from Nothampton Pride and the town’s jubilee celebrations, as well as the Northampton 10K.

There is also the time the seaside came to town, fundraising fun and plenty more.

The pictures were taken by Chronicle photographers at the time, Kirsty Edmonds, Kelly Cooper, Sharon Lucey and Tracey Chambers.

You can view more retro content from across Northampton, here.

Youngsters enjoy some seaside fun when a beach came to Northampton.

1.

Youngsters enjoy some seaside fun when a beach came to Northampton. Photo: Kelly Cooper

Super Sausage owner Chris Murray, outside his restaurant in Potterspury. The restaurant was top ranked on Trip Advisor.

2. Super Sausage

Super Sausage owner Chris Murray, outside his restaurant in Potterspury. The restaurant was top ranked on Trip Advisor. Photo: Kelly Cooper

The Big Hair Do event at Hensmans Salon in 2016. Hensmans Salon invited guests to enjoy some fizz, eat some nibbles and have their hair styled. The event helped raise money for charity by holding a prize raffle.

3. The Big Hair Do

The Big Hair Do event at Hensmans Salon in 2016. Hensmans Salon invited guests to enjoy some fizz, eat some nibbles and have their hair styled. The event helped raise money for charity by holding a prize raffle. Photo: Kelly Cooper

The Northampton High School String Quartet were chosen to perform as a warm up act to the Royal Philharmonic orchestra when they came to Northampton in 2013. Pictured is member Xing Ding.

4. Northampton High School String Quartet

The Northampton High School String Quartet were chosen to perform as a warm up act to the Royal Philharmonic orchestra when they came to Northampton in 2013. Pictured is member Xing Ding. Photo: Tracey Chambers

