We’ve got some cracking pictures of Northampton’s shoe industry, including a visit from Prince Charles to a local factory.
There’s also a very touching moment when child evacuees are reuinted with their parents during a special meeting at the start of WW2.
1. Families reunited
Happy evacuee children rush to greet their parents off the special London Midland and Scottish train in Northampton as part of a scheme to reunite families on 3rd December 1939: Photo: J. A. Hampton
2. Northampton Aero Club
The Honourable Mrs Chesterman retrieves the toy animals dropped by a parachute at a Northampton Aero Club meet in November 1929. Photo: Puttnam
3. Ski-ing in Northampton
A woman having a little difficulty controlling her skis in the snow at Northampton back on 1st December 1908: Photo: Topical Press Agency:
4. William Albert Tuckley
Northampton schoolboy William Albert Tuckley raises a dumb-bell weighing 110 pounds above his head, to the amazement of his classmates. Eleven-year-old Tuckley is being trained by Mr French, weightlifting champion of Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire. The pic was taken on 22nd October 1931. Photo: Fox Photos