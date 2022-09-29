The views you'll never see again from the Salcey Forest Tree Top Walkway near Northampton which has been closed for good
21 pictures of much-loved visitor attraction that has been closed for good
After Forestry England announced that the Tree Top Walkway at Salcey Forest is closed for good, Chronicle & Echo has gone into the archives to find photographs from the walkway that first opened in 2005.
The much-loved walkway has been closed since 2018 and won't be reopened due to cost issues.
So here are some views from and of the walkway that visitors will never be able to join in person again...
Page 1 of 5