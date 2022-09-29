After Forestry England announced that the Tree Top Walkway at Salcey Forest is closed for good, Chronicle & Echo has gone into the archives to find photographs from the walkway that first opened in 2005.

The much-loved walkway has been closed since 2018 and won't be reopened due to cost issues.

So here are some views from and of the walkway that visitors will never be able to join in person again...

1. Salcey Forest Tree Top Walkway This winter scene was taken from the Tree Top Walkway during the winter of 2005 Photo: james corbett Photo Sales

2. Tree Top Walkway in Salcey Forest New Year's Day dawn at the Tree Top Walkway in Salcey Forest in 2008 Photo: Louise O'Callaghan Photo Sales

3. Salcey Forest Tree Top Walkway Salcey Forest's Tree Top Walkway won a Construction Industry Environment Award in 2006 Photo: james corbett Photo Sales

4. Salcey Forest Tree Top Walkway A view from the Tree Top Walkway when it opened in 2005 Photo: James Corbett Photo Sales