Salcey Forest in 2005

The views you'll never see again from the Salcey Forest Tree Top Walkway near Northampton which has been closed for good

21 pictures of much-loved visitor attraction that has been closed for good

By David Summers
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 3:32 pm

After Forestry England announced that the Tree Top Walkway at Salcey Forest is closed for good, Chronicle & Echo has gone into the archives to find photographs from the walkway that first opened in 2005.

The much-loved walkway has been closed since 2018 and won't be reopened due to cost issues.

So here are some views from and of the walkway that visitors will never be able to join in person again...

1. Salcey Forest Tree Top Walkway

This winter scene was taken from the Tree Top Walkway during the winter of 2005

Photo: james corbett

2. Tree Top Walkway in Salcey Forest

New Year's Day dawn at the Tree Top Walkway in Salcey Forest in 2008

Photo: Louise O'Callaghan

3. Salcey Forest Tree Top Walkway

Salcey Forest's Tree Top Walkway won a Construction Industry Environment Award in 2006

Photo: james corbett

4. Salcey Forest Tree Top Walkway

A view from the Tree Top Walkway when it opened in 2005

Photo: James Corbett

