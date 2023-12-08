Take a look back at shocking photos of a huge fire at a popular pub in Northampton eight years ago this month

"It was all a bit surreal and I think more people were watching the fire than the football.”

Take a look back at shocking photos of a fire that burned a popular pub in Northampton to the ground eight years ago this month.

On Saturday, December 5, 2015, a huge fire tore through Sixfields Tavern at around 2:30 pm.

The fire at the popular matchday pub was caused by a faulty plug socket, leading flames to spread onto nearby cardboard and then engulf the rest of the building.

More than 80 firefighters were at the building at the height of the fire, exacerbated by high winds.

Flames and billowing smoke could be seen above the stands at Sixfields Stadium as The Cobblers defeated Northwich 3-2 in the FA Cup. Chron sports reporter James Heneghan, who was at the match that day, has recounted what he saw.

He said: “It was the FA Cup, and it seemed like a pretty normal Saturday afternoon before the fire started shortly before kick-off. It was all a bit surreal, and I think more people were watching the fire than the football, especially with Cobblers 2-0 down against non-league opposition. Clouds of smoke drifted across the ground. You did think at one point the game might be called off, but they carried on, and it was a good thing they did too as Cobblers scored three late goals to win 3-2.”

The pub was later rebuilt and reopened on Monday, May 15, 2017 – nearly a year and a half after the blaze.