It had become the Bull & Butcher by 1824, according to CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale society, it was renamed because of the butchers that stood next door. They were both up for sale in 1841, bought by the same person and at some point, the Bull & Butcher expanded further, swallowing up the butchers. It thrived during the Victorian era and even though the age of the coaching inn was at an end, it expanded further in 1912 when the Corporation (Council) payed for it to be rebuilt and extended as it wanted to widen the road, not for the first or the last time. Its recent history has been chequered, name changes, closures, re-openings and the like. I won’t even venture to say what it is now as by the time your reading these words, it could all have changed again… Photo: Dave Knibb
26-30 Bridge Street had seen many shops come and go over time, chemists, milliners, cabinet makers, dentists, it’s a long list. Then in 1828 John Parberry moved in, a saddler and harnessmaker, he soon expanded and was building coaches in the warehouse in the back yard, with stabling facilities there, it was an ideal fit. It grew so much that he moved the coach making side to bigger premises in Abington Street, running a postal delivery service as well. Then in 1848 he decided to open a beer shop at his Bridge Street address and the Saddlers Arms was born. Robert William Coles succeeded him in 1854 and his son then took over a couple of years later. By 1860, 26 & 28 were known as the Saddlers Arms Commercial Rooms, a fairly big place as it ran above and behind number 30 as well, which was still Thomas Coles, saddler. He moved to the Saddlers Arms in Marefair in 1864, the last true saddler on the premises. The bar is currently opened under the name Bridge 26. Photo: David Knibb
In the 1830’s, George Neill was a shopkeeper in the Market Square near Newland, as time went on, he became a brewer as well as being an agent for many other brewers and the Britannia Life Assurance Company. As business boomed, he moved his brewery to larger premises further up Newland and changed its name to the Newland Brewery. After a while though, he found that some of his out of town customers were too busy on market days to travel up to his new address so trade began to suffer. His solution was to open an outlet on the Square once again which he did in 1854, calling it the Britannia and acquired a beer licence.
At the end of 1858, Mark Warner moved there from the General Tom Thumb and would be the landlord for the next 40 years until his death in 1898. He changed the name to the British Banner in the early 1860’s, but continued to run part of it as the Britannia until 1870, effectively having two pubs under the same roof. Two of his many sons continued to run it after his death and attempts to sell it in 1909 and 1911 had no takers, surprising really considering its location, maybe the reserve price was too high. After two previous attempts, its licence was taken away in 1913. The pub was on the corner of Osborn’s Jitty and the site is now part of Barclay’s Bank. Photo: Dave Knibb