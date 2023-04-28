4 . BRITISH BANNER – 15 Market Square

In the 1830’s, George Neill was a shopkeeper in the Market Square near Newland, as time went on, he became a brewer as well as being an agent for many other brewers and the Britannia Life Assurance Company. As business boomed, he moved his brewery to larger premises further up Newland and changed its name to the Newland Brewery. After a while though, he found that some of his out of town customers were too busy on market days to travel up to his new address so trade began to suffer. His solution was to open an outlet on the Square once again which he did in 1854, calling it the Britannia and acquired a beer licence. At the end of 1858, Mark Warner moved there from the General Tom Thumb and would be the landlord for the next 40 years until his death in 1898. He changed the name to the British Banner in the early 1860’s, but continued to run part of it as the Britannia until 1870, effectively having two pubs under the same roof. Two of his many sons continued to run it after his death and attempts to sell it in 1909 and 1911 had no takers, surprising really considering its location, maybe the reserve price was too high. After two previous attempts, its licence was taken away in 1913. The pub was on the corner of Osborn’s Jitty and the site is now part of Barclay’s Bank. Photo: Dave Knibb