Take a look back at Northampton in years gone by ahead of town centre’s celebration of the Sixties

Northampton will be going back in time on Saturday as the town centre celebrates the 1960s.

Organised by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District, a magical mystery tour celebrating music, culture and memories from the 1960s will see one of the UK’s leading Beatles tribute acts headline the main stage in Northampton’s Market Square.

The Counterfeit Beatles – who have previously supported the likes of Coldplay at Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival – will perform the iconic band’s biggest hits, while BBC Radio Northampton presenter Bernie Keith will treat crowds to an hour-long DJ set.

A host of local bands and solo artists, including Denotones, 2 Gentlemen Play the Pops, a ukulele band, Millie Gough, Ollie Hayes and Dan Hughes will also be performing classic tracks throughout the day.

The free-to-attend event runs from 11am to 8pm on Saturday, September 10.

1. Northampton's past Picture supplied by Northampton Town Centre BID Photo: Northampton's past Photo Sales

2. Northampton's past Picture supplied by Northampton Town Centre BID Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Northampton's past Picture supplied by Northampton Town Centre BID Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Northampton's past Picture supplied by Northampton Town Centre BID Photo: Northampton's past Photo Sales