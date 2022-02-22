PICTURES: Take a look back at ANOTHER 10 long-lost Northampton pubs and the history behind them

3. Rifle Drum in Drum Lane

Dave said: "The Rifle Drum has lived for many, many years in The Shipmans' shadow, but it will always have bragging rights when it comes to its age. The Drums is listed as a 16th or 17th Century pub and it is highly likely that it was trading well before the 1675 Fire. When the town was rebuilt in the aftermath, many existing businesses were rebuilt but others perished forever in the flames to be replaced by new and more logical trades. The size and location of the Drums would hardly have been ideal for building a ‘new’ pub so logic would dictate that it was rebuilt in its original location. During the 1700’s it had a name change to the Crown and in the late 1700’s was used as a recruiting centre for the Army when it was under the care of Serjeant Wills. The beginning of the 19th Century saw another name change, and the Rifle Drum has been its name for the last 200 years."