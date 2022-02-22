PICTURES: Take a look back at ANOTHER 10 long-lost Northampton pubs and the history behind them

So many fondly-remembered Northampton pubs have shut their doors over the years but are still in the memories of their customers.
These photos - researched by Dave Knibb, the Northampton author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs' - show some of the Northampton's old stomping grounds.
Do you remember stopping for a drink in any of them?
Dave's self-published book has sold more than 2,000 copies. Call 07939990790 or email [email protected], to buy a copy.
1. The Cricketers' Rest in Deal Street
Dave said: "The Cricketers' Rest on the corners of Deal and Maple Street, tucked away not that far from the Barrack Road and indeed the Barracks, had a fairly short existence. It first appeared in the early 1880’s, and instead of reports of squaddies fighting, all the reports were to do with cricket matches, what a nice change. The pub though, although popular in cricketing circles, didn’t do a roaring trade and was compensated for in 1920, £1,607 to the owners and £233 to the tenant. Shame it didn’t last long as it looked a great building for a little corner street pub."
2. The Mitre in King Street
Dave said: "The good old notorious Mitre, remembered by many, but known of by reputation by many more. The Mitre, Criterion and Cross Keys were the centre of the town’s prostitution in the 1960’s, the Mitre took the crown for the most amount of fights that went on but it was the Criterion that survived as a ‘prostitute’ pub into the 1980’s, the other two going in 1971. But it wasn’t always like that.
The Mitre was first mentioned in 1752, it wasn’t listed as a 17th or 18th Century pub so was probably first opened in the early 1700’s when it stood, at the time in Kings Head Lane. It became a fairly important Inn in the town, perfectly positioned for market days but always had an uphill struggle for status as its position also made it a perfect watering hole for the ‘workers’ from the Boroughs on their slow ‘pub crawl’ home. It closed down in 1971 as the area was cleared for the building of the Moat House."
3. Rifle Drum in Drum Lane
Dave said: "The Rifle Drum has lived for many, many years in The Shipmans' shadow, but it will always have bragging rights when it comes to its age. The Drums is listed as a 16th or 17th Century pub and it is highly likely that it was trading well before the 1675 Fire. When the town was rebuilt in the aftermath, many existing businesses were rebuilt but others perished forever in the flames to be replaced by new and more logical trades. The size and location of the Drums would hardly have been ideal for building a ‘new’ pub so logic would dictate that it was rebuilt in its original location.
During the 1700’s it had a name change to the Crown and in the late 1700’s was used as a recruiting centre for the Army when it was under the care of Serjeant Wills. The beginning of the 19th Century saw another name change, and the Rifle Drum has been its name for the last 200 years."
4. The Criterion in Silver Street
Dave said: "On January 1st 1784, James Briggs, a wholesale wine and spirits merchant, opened the Brigg’s Punch House on the corner of Silver and Bradshaw Streets, although trading as an Inn, it was predominately a wholesale business. The place changed its name in 1872 to the grandly titled Sultan Hotel though it was back as the Fountain by 1875 and settling down as the Criterion by 1877. In 1930, the council had decided to build a covered market for fresh meat and fish sellers and had already bought some of the properties that would have to be cleared. The owners were one of a number of objectors to the plan though, a compromise was reached in 1931 to build a new pub on the opposite corner of the junction for the Criterion to continue business and although the licence was approved in 1934. In recent years, it has changed names so many times and must be a contender for the pub with the most different names in Northampton."