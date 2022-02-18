PICTURES: Take a look back at 10 long-lost Northampton pubs and the history behind them

2. The King Billy in Commercial Street

Dave said: "This entry comes under the King Billy, a fairly recent name, but a nickname for many, many years. The King William IV is a fine old name, but it wasn’t the pubs first and as everyone has known it as the King Billy, the modern name is only right and proper. After 1840, the pub had a couple of different landlords but was available again in 1844, the landlord moving to London and it being stressed that was the only reason why, nothing to do with lack of trade, which was the real reason. In 1845 the whole place was being sold off. Thankfully, it was bought, lock, stock and barrel and became the Travelling Scotchman (not Travelling Scotsman). In 1864 it changed landlord and name to the King William IV and from being a fairly middling and struggling place, it steadily grew in trade, so much so that when the culls began at the turn of the 20thCentury, the King William IV was never put forward as a candidate. Great pub, great history, hopefully a great future, if any pub can have that in these uncertain t