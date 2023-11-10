Take a look at these retro images showing winter wonderland scenes around Northampton over the years

No sign of the snow yet but the temperatures are dropping as move towards the depths of winter

It won’t be long until the first snowfall of the season arrives and driving and getting out and about suddenly becomes a little bit trickier.

But it will also bring a winter wonderland, transforming the town and surrounding countryside.

Here we take a look back down the years of snowy scenes across Northampton over the years.

1 . 2012 A view of a snowy Northampton taken from The Grosvenor Centre Car Park. Photo: Kelly Cooper

2 . Unknown year One from the archives of the Chronicle & Echo. Unfortunately the glass negatives at the time were not dated or captioned Photo: National World