Schools retro: Remember when these Northampton children started school for first time?

By David Summers
Published 1st Sep 2025, 16:39 BST
With thousands of youngsters starting school for the first time this month, we’ve taken a look in the Chronicle & Echo archives for primary starters from years gone by.

It’s a special moment for the children themselves, and their families, and the Chronicle & Echo was there to capture that moment. These pictures came from our ‘First Class’ special supplement from around 15 years ago.

The children themselves will be in their late teenage years or early 20s now – you may be in the pictures yourselves, or you’ll recognise someone you know.

2011 - Delapre Primary School, Rothershorpe Rd, Far Cotton

2011 - Delapre Primary School, Rothershorpe Rd, Far Cotton Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

2011 - Delapre Primary School, Rothershorpe Rd, Far Cotton

2011 - Delapre Primary School, Rothershorpe Rd, Far Cotton Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

2011 - Hunsbury Park Primary School

2011 - Hunsbury Park Primary School Photo: Sharon Lucey

2011 - Bridgewater Primary school, Bridgewater Drive

2011 - Bridgewater Primary school, Bridgewater Drive Photo: Louise Smith

