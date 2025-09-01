Schools retro: Remember when these Northampton children started school for first time?

It’s a special moment for the children themselves, and their families, and the Chronicle & Echo was there to capture that moment. These pictures came from our ‘First Class’ special supplement from around 15 years ago.
The children themselves will be in their late teenage years or early 20s now – you may be in the pictures yourselves, or you’ll recognise someone you know.
1. Looking Back Primary School Starters Special
2011 - Delapre Primary School, Rothershorpe Rd, Far Cotton Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.
2. Looking Back Primary School Starters Special
2011 - Delapre Primary School, Rothershorpe Rd, Far Cotton Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.
3. Looking Back Primary School Starters Special
2011 - Hunsbury Park Primary School Photo: Sharon Lucey
4. Looking Back Primary School Starters Special
2011 - Bridgewater Primary school, Bridgewater Drive Photo: Louise Smith