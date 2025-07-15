Elton John at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.placeholder image
Elton John at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.

Remember when...Elton John came to Northampton? Spot yourself in 33 pictures from the County Ground in 2011

David Summers
By David Summers

Editorial Director

Published 15th Jul 2025, 14:17 BST
It seems incredible when you look back now, but 14 years ago Elton John wowed the crowds at the County Ground.

The legendary star played to thousands of people on June 25, 2011 – and his music could be heard for miles around across Northampton.

If you were there, you might be able to spot yourself in our pictures – if you weren’t, you may spot someone you know.

Elton John at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.

1. Looking Back Elton John Special

Elton John at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club. Photo: Sharon Lucey

Elton John at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.

2. Looking Back Elton John Special

Elton John at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club. Photo: Sharon Lucey

Elton John at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.

3. Looking Back Elton John Special

Elton John at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club. Photo: Sharon Lucey

Elton John at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.

4. Looking Back Elton John Special

Elton John at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club. Photo: Sharon Lucey

Related topics:Elton JohnNorthamptonCounty Ground
