PICTURES: Take a look back at SIX historic Northampton pubs and the fascinating history behind them

2. Peacock Hotel in Market Square

Dave said: "The Peacock Hotel is by far and away the most famous and well regarded within Northampton. Although it closed down over 60 years ago, the sense of outrage at its demolition has echoed down the years. It is assumed that the Peacock first appeared not long after the Market Square was first created in 1235. The Peacock was rebuilt after the 1675 fire and was, by its location, to be at the heart of Northampton’s business for the next two centuries. It closed its doors on the 26th May 1957. The Peacock Way shopping arcade which replaced it was used, but pretty much derided by shoppers, soulless, tatty, horrible. It was itself replaced by a covered arcade years later."