PICTURES: Take a look back at SIX historic Northampton pubs and the fascinating history behind them

1. Malt Shovel in Bridge Street
Dave said: "The Malt Shovel is one of the oldest pubs in Northampton, being around for over 400 years. Tracing its history has been difficult, though, as the first mention of it under its current name comes from 1858. A few brief name changes have occurred in more recent times - Tudor House, Barney Rubble’s - but the Malt Shovel has endured and become a haven for real ale lovers. Its walls are covered in breweriana and its lack of fruit machines, pool tables and jukebox along with its promotion of live music makes it an important part of Northampton life, especially for some of us of a certain age."
2. Peacock Hotel in Market Square
Dave said: "The Peacock Hotel is by far and away the most famous and well regarded within Northampton. Although it closed down over 60 years ago, the sense of outrage at its demolition has echoed down the years. It is assumed that the Peacock first appeared not long after the Market Square was first created in 1235. The Peacock was rebuilt after the 1675 fire and was, by its location, to be at the heart of Northampton’s business for the next two centuries. It closed its doors on the 26th May 1957. The Peacock Way shopping arcade which replaced it was used, but pretty much derided by shoppers, soulless, tatty, horrible. It was itself replaced by a covered arcade years later."
3. White Swan in St James Street
Dave said: "Thomas Swindell was the landlord of the White Swan in Harpole in 1861 and was landlord of this White Swan on the corner of St James Place - which is now under St Peter's Way car park - a few years later. So it's quite possible that he was the first landlord who chose the name for sentimental reasons."
First mentioned in 1864, there were periodic mentions in the 19th Century but hardly a thing afterwards although it survived until the start of World War II.
4. Jolly Smokers in Mayorhold
Dave said: "The Jolly Smokers was on the corner of Mayorhold and Scarletwell Street, built reputably on the site of the original Town Hall (we’re talking 13th Century here). Whenever any of the numerous pictures of it appears on the Facebook ‘History’ sites it never fails to attract many ‘likes’ and memories. Along with the end of the Emporium, demolition of the Peacock Hotel and the Grosvenor Centre clearance, the destruction of the old Mayorhold was for many, the end of Old Northampton. The pub stopped trading in 1960 and then became a café for a few years before finally being demolished in 1966."