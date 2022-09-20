1. The Ram Hotel on the corner of Sheep Street and Bearward Street

Dave said: "The Ram Inn wasn’t named as an Ancient Inn in 1585 and it isn’t fully clear whether it was around before the 1675 Fire, but it probably was, given its location on the corners of Sheep and Bearward Street. It was never the centre of any particular commodity trading, although as you can imagine, there was a certain amount of wool trading going on. It was, though, one of the biggest players when it came to accommodation for traders and for auctions, most of the house and business sales related to the Boroughs were conducted here. Another major coup in the 19th Century was the extensive stabling facilities that was put to good use, for many of the horses that ran at the Racecourse would be stabled here. During the 20th Century it continued to trade, maybe to a certain extent on former glories, but was still in a relatively healthy state trade wise, before it was closed down and demolished in 1972, in the name of progress."

Photo: Dave Knibb