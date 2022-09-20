So many fondly-remembered Northampton pubs have shut their doors over the years but are still in the memories of their customers.
These photos - researched by Dave Knibb, the author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs' - show some of Northampton's historic stomping grounds.
Dave's self-published book has sold more than 2,000 copies. Call 07939990790 or email [email protected] to buy a copy.
1. The Ram Hotel on the corner of Sheep Street and Bearward Street
Dave said: "The Ram Inn wasn’t named as an Ancient Inn in 1585 and it isn’t fully clear whether it was around before the 1675 Fire, but it probably was, given its location on the corners of Sheep and Bearward Street. It was never the centre of any particular commodity trading, although as you can imagine, there was a certain amount of wool trading going on. It was, though, one of the biggest players when it came to accommodation for traders and for auctions, most of the house and business sales related to the Boroughs were conducted here. Another major coup in the 19th Century was the extensive stabling facilities that was put to good use, for many of the horses that ran at the Racecourse would be stabled here. During the 20th Century it continued to trade, maybe to a certain extent on former glories, but was still in a relatively healthy state trade wise, before it was closed down and demolished in 1972, in the name of progress."
Photo: Dave Knibb
2. Green Dragon in Mayorhold and Bearward Street
Dave said: "The Green Dragon is still well known to many of the older residents of Northampton as it only closed in 1969. The Mayorhold was at one time the most important area of the town as the Town Hall stood there until the 1300s. The Green Dragon, if it was there at the time, stood facing on the opposite side of the ‘square’. Although impossible to prove one way or the other, it is likely that it was and was likely to have been larger back in those days as it was considered one of the ‘Ancient Inns’ in 1585.
Times change though and what was the Mayorhold is now unrecognisable to us nowadays. The whole area has been ‘developed’ and the spot where the Green Dragon stood is where the junction of Horsemarket, St Andrew’s Street and Lady’s Lane is, with part of it just under the corner of the Mayorhold Car Park."
Photo: Dave Knibb
3. The Black Boy Hotel in Wood Hill
Dave said: "The Black Boy Hotel was a major feature of the town centre for nearly three centuries, being built in the aftermath of the Great Fire in 1675 until closing in 1963. Many Inns in the town specialised in dealing with certain commodities so merchants could do all their business in one place, but the Black Boy seemed to dabble in many things. The Black Boy attracted traders in timber, flour, corn, or anything else available according to the season.The last years of the Black Boy was an old familiar story, trade was falling, the Hotel was almost empty and its reputation was in the gutter. A favourite of American servicemen, sex workers and nightly punch ups, it was an ignoble ending."
Photo: Dave Knibb
4. Blue Anchor
Dave said: "The Blue Anchor was at the end of Castle Street, by the junction of Horsemarket. Just to explain where it was, if you were to walk out the pub and look right, you’d now be looking at the Park Inn. The earliest mention I could find was in 1841, although when it was being sold in 1858, it was described as being in business for nineteen years, which takes us to 1839, which is quite satisfying. It was known briefly as the ‘Old’ Blue Anchor from 1859 to 1863 but it must have been a landlord’s whim as there were no other pubs of this name in Northampton. It was yet another place which had its licence taken away, this one in 1908. Its total trade for 1907 was a mere £85 so I’m surprised it was still trading at all."
Photo: Dave Knibb