1. The Mailcoach in Derngate

Dave said: "Also formerly known as Swan Hotel. The Swan Hotel was listed as a 16th or 17th century pub. That The Swan is old, there is no doubt, but how old? It was not listed as an ancient Inn in 1585, so if it was about then, it was not anywhere near the stature it was later to become. There is no mention of it in the records from the 1675 fire, of it being either burnt down or rebuilt, which is slightly strange, not every building was recorded but many of any significance were mentioned. I’m pretty certain that The Swan was first built after the fire, but on a big enough scale to make it instantly one of the bigger inns in the town. Many of the actors and actresses stayed there while appearing at the theatre around the corner. It was renamed as the Mailcoach in the 1970s and was one of my favourite town pubs in the 1980s. Still a good pub."

Photo: Dave Knibb