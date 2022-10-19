PICTURES: Take a look back at six historic Northampton pubs and the fascinating history behind them

4. LITTLE BELL– 9 Augustin Street/19 Commercial Street

Dave said: "The Little Bell was a pub with two names and lived on two streets. It was opened in 1830 as the Little Bell by Pearce Cornfield and he slowly and steadily built up his trade there until it became apparent to him that his pub wasn’t big enough to cope, so he moved. Commercial Street used to run into Augustin Street, the name changing at the junction of St James Street, he identified a bigger site on the corner of Weston Row and moved there in 1840, taking the name and his trade with him, so although the new pub was within a stones throw of the old one, it actually moved streets. James McLean became the last landlord in 1892 and he oversaw the council’s attempts to revoke the licence in both 1904 and 1905 before they finally got their way in 1906 with £620 compensation being paid out from the Compensation Board."

Photo: Dave Knibb