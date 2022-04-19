PICTURES: Take a look back at SIX historic Northampton pubs and the fascinating history behind them

4. The Two Brewers in Abington Street

Dave said: "The Two Brewers was a well known fixture of Northampton life for a long time. Dating back to 1760, it may possibly have first appeared when Abington Street was rebuilt after the 1675 Fire. It did a steady trade over time and as it was more of a ‘workers’ pub - it had its fair quota of appearances in the ‘petty court sessions’. Landlord Leoni Clarke fell foul of the authorities on a number of occasions though as he held nightly concerts in a room in the pub which was in breach of his licence and he finally had to stop them in 1904 when they threatened to remove his licence. The Two Brewers had officially become a hotel when its name was changed to the Clarendon Hotel in June 1928. The licence was offered up to be transferred to a new hotel in 1934 which was refused, accepted in 1935 and it closed on the opening of the Spinney Hill Hotel in September 1936."

Photo: Dave Knibb