PICTURES: Take a look back at five long-lost Northampton pubs and the fascinating history behind them

So many fondly-remembered Northampton pubs have shut their doors over the years but are still in the memories of their customers.
These photos - researched by Dave Knibb, the Northampton author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs' - show some of the Northampton's old stomping grounds.
Do you remember stopping for a drink in any of them?
Dave's self-published book has sold more than 2,000 copies. Call 07939990790 or email [email protected], to buy a copy.
1. The Cock Inn in Harborough Road
Dave said: "The wonderful Cock Hotel dates back to the 1500’s, there is mention of rent being paid in a church document in October 1594 by Francis Billingham of the Cock. The Hotel was rebuilt in 1893, in sandstone, becoming the imposing building it is today. Part of the plans included an entrance on Cock Lane (Mill Lane), the name reflecting the pub’s importance and age. Its name changed briefly in the 1990’s but it still stands, as a Grade II listed building on the officially named ‘Cock Hotel Junction’."
2. The Shakespeare in Marefair/Horseshoe Street
Dave said: "The earliest mention of it I could find came from 1815. The widening of the road made the Shakespeare a corner street pub with a 79-foot frontage on Marefair and 189 feet onto Horseshoe Street. It was closed down and demolished for more road widening in 1974."
3. The Fish in Fish Street
Dave said: "Fish Street is so called because that is where the fishmongers had their stalls. In 1585 they were commanded to carry out their business in Fish Lane, as it was to be known at the time, because of the smell that the fish created was too overpowering on the Market Square. The Fish Inn is old...it has been claimed that it was in existence since at least 1750."
4. The Sportsman's Arms in Bath Street
Dave said: "First opening in 1858 and first called the Forget-Me-Not in 1862, its split personality only happened after James Bennett, a baker, took charge. By 1870 the pub was split in name although it wasn’t that far removed to normal pubs having a public and saloon bar, the Forget-Me-Not being the saloon side. Though such arrangements as these are rare, they were certainly not unique, even in Northampton, the Bulls Head/Talbot in Sheep Street being an example."