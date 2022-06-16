So many fondly-remembered Northampton pubs have shut their doors over the years but are still in the memories of their customers.
These photos - researched by Dave Knibb, the Northampton author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs' - show some of Northampton's old stomping grounds.
Dave's self-published book has sold more than 2,000 copies. Call 07939990790 or email [email protected] to buy a copy.
1. The Garibaldi in Bailiff Street
David said: "The story of the Garibaldi revolves around the Brown family and predominantly, the son. In 1842, John Brown (senior) moved to Northampton from Rothwell and set up a beer house in Bailiff Street, which was known as the Garibaldi by 1860. In 1877, 24 year old John Brown (junior) began to help run the business which he took over completely the following year when his father died. John built up the business over the next 20 years. In 1919 he sold the Garibaldi to Bass & Co and retired, ill health was catching up with him. The site had only three landlords in its first 92 years, quite remarkable. The Garibaldi is still with us today (I know the landlord, lovely bloke), and long may it continue."
Photo: David Knibb
2. Duke of Clarence in Mercers Row
Dave said: "The Duke Of Clarence was on the corner of the Market Square, a wonderful spot for a pub, in the heart of the town. I’m not sure when it opened but it wasn’t on the magical list of old pubs so I presume it was sometime in the early 1700s. In 1878 it became the ‘Old’, and although it was in a desirable situation, it was struggling to survive into the 20th Century. Phipps offered up the licence in 1910 for another premises, which was refused, but the council ended taking matters into its own hands in 1911 by refusing to renew the licence as the building was structurally unsound. The council had a cunning plan though, if a building was unsound then they didn’t have to pay compensation. I don’t know what the final result was, but the pub did close, it had been knocked down by 1916, but I wouldn’t imagine Phipps letting them getting away without paying compensation, they were extremely influential."
Photo: Dave Knibb
3. Duke of Cambridge in Barrack Road
Dave said: "In 1844 there was a report in the Northampton Mercury which involved fighting and soldiers and alibi’s. This could have been a ‘This Is Your Life’ moment for the Duke Of Cambridge as, facing the Barracks, a large portion of its trade came from over the road and as we have seen again and again, squaddies and alcohol didn’t always mix well. Initially known as the Gardeners Arms, it had become the Duke Of Cambridge by 1867, probably for its military links. A change of ownership led to another name change to the Cambridge Arms in the early 1870s before settling back to the ‘Duke’ by 1877. As you can see by the picture, the pub was next door to the Britannia and the two did well to coexist for nearly a century, the ‘curse’ of the Barracks also being their lifeblood. Inevitably one would eventually bite the dust and that happened to the Duke Of Cambridge in 1932, the felony being compounded in the early 1940s when the block was cleared and rebuilt as a larger Britannia."
Photo: Dave Knibb
4. The Duke of Edinburgh in Adelaide Street
She said: "Just about qualifying as a Semilong pub, the Duke Of Edinburgh was close enough to the Barrack Road to get trade from the Barracks as well as being a ‘local’. The first mention came back in 1860 when it was called the Royal George, the first few years consisted of Mr Fox letting people drink ‘after hours’ and Mrs Fox going to court to plead guilty and say her husband was ill and didn’t know what he was doing, a decent little double act. By the 1870s it was the ‘Duke’ and stayed that way until it closed, I’m not sure of the date but I had a pint in there once so I’m guessing at 1990s or so. It was apparently called the Flower De Luce at one time, I have found no record of that but Mr Plowman mentioned it in his book so I’m 100% confident that it was."
Photo: Dave Knibb