3. Duke of Cambridge in Barrack Road

Dave said: "In 1844 there was a report in the Northampton Mercury which involved fighting and soldiers and alibi’s. This could have been a ‘This Is Your Life’ moment for the Duke Of Cambridge as, facing the Barracks, a large portion of its trade came from over the road and as we have seen again and again, squaddies and alcohol didn’t always mix well. Initially known as the Gardeners Arms, it had become the Duke Of Cambridge by 1867, probably for its military links. A change of ownership led to another name change to the Cambridge Arms in the early 1870s before settling back to the ‘Duke’ by 1877. As you can see by the picture, the pub was next door to the Britannia and the two did well to coexist for nearly a century, the ‘curse’ of the Barracks also being their lifeblood. Inevitably one would eventually bite the dust and that happened to the Duke Of Cambridge in 1932, the felony being compounded in the early 1940s when the block was cleared and rebuilt as a larger Britannia."

Photo: Dave Knibb