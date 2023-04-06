PICTURES: Take a look back at a thriving Northampton town centre in the 1960s and 1970s

Pictures include an unbelievably busy Abington Street, rows and rows of independent throwback shops and more

Take a look back at amazing photos of a thriving Northampton town centre in the 1960s and 1970s.

Resident Bob Ramshaw has kindly shared photos he has found of the town from 60 years ago.

Bob said: “Taken mainly in Abington Street in the late ‘60s or early ‘70s when Northampton was a busy, thriving town, with two Woolworths, a Marks and Spencer, British Home Stores, Littlewoods, Adnitt’s, C&A, The Co-op and Emporium Arcades. And of course, hundreds of small shops catering for every need.”

