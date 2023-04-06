News you can trust since 1931
PICTURES: Take a look back at a thriving Northampton town centre in the 1960s and 1970s

Pictures include an unbelievably busy Abington Street, rows and rows of independent throwback shops and more

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 15:15 BST

Take a look back at amazing photos of a thriving Northampton town centre in the 1960s and 1970s.

Resident Bob Ramshaw has kindly shared photos he has found of the town from 60 years ago.

Pictures include an unbelievably busy Abington Street, rows and rows of independent throwback shops and more.

Bob said: “Taken mainly in Abington Street in the late ‘60s or early ‘70s when Northampton was a busy, thriving town, with two Woolworths, a Marks and Spencer, British Home Stores, Littlewoods, Adnitt’s, C&A, The Co-op and Emporium Arcades. And of course, hundreds of small shops catering for every need.”

Click through our gallery below.

Do you remember the town like this?

