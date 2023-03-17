PICTURES: Take a look back at 11 historic Northampton pubs and the fascinating history behind them

3 . The Racehorse Inn

The Racehorse Inn first popped up in 1830 and was probably not much older. It had large stabling facilities and for decades a horse ‘breaking’ business was carried out there, maybe it was opened as a dual purpose building, ideal as a stop off for buyers going to market day, leaving a young horse and picking it up again the following week when market day came around again. One of the features of the Racehorse was its American Bowling Alley. It’s widely assumed that 10 pin bowling is a relatively modern phenomenon but that’s far from the truth. Nine pin Bowling was adapted from the outdoor game in Germany of all places and had been introduced to America long before independence, and in the early 1830’s was starting to catch on in England. I’ve come across about two dozen pubs and Inns in Northampton that had a bowling alley in the 19th Century. One of the side effects of them though was fighting. Being in a separate area to the bar, gambling was rife, alcohol and large wagers are rarely a good mix, it was also a favourite place for stolen goods to be traded, away from prying eyes. This combination partly led to the craze dying out before the century was out. The site, known as The Black Prince today, is still open and thriving. Photo: Dave Knibb