PICTURES: Take a look back at 11 historic Northampton pubs and the fascinating history behind them

In 1892, Lord and Lady Wantage offered 20 acres of Abington Park to the Northampton Corporation as a gift to the people of Northampton. On the back of this, and the rapid development of this side of Northampton, a licence was applied for, for a new hotel to be built near the park. The application was in the name of Tom Bowley the cricketer, who played for Surrey and Northants but was rejected, as was further applications over the next few years. The proximity of the Tram Terminus, the Cricket Ground and the gates to the new park finally saw permission granted and the hotel opened its doors in July 1898. The Grade II listed building was designed by Mathew Holding, a local architect whose buildings in the likes of St Giles' Street, Billing Road, and the Wellingborough Road are still standing today, he also designed the first Town Hall extension. In 1984, Clifton Inns started brewing on the premises and produced Cobblers Ale and Abington Extra, but brewing stopped for good in 1997. The APH is still open today. Please use it, or we will lose it. Photo: Dave Knibb
The Racehorse Inn first popped up in 1830 and was probably not much older. It had large stabling facilities and for decades a horse ‘breaking’ business was carried out there, maybe it was opened as a dual purpose building, ideal as a stop off for buyers going to market day, leaving a young horse and picking it up again the following week when market day came around again. One of the features of the Racehorse was its American Bowling Alley. It’s widely assumed that 10 pin bowling is a relatively modern phenomenon but that’s far from the truth. Nine pin Bowling was adapted from the outdoor game in Germany of all places and had been introduced to America long before independence, and in the early 1830’s was starting to catch on in England. I’ve come across about two dozen pubs and Inns in Northampton that had a bowling alley in the 19th Century. One of the side effects of them though was fighting. Being in a separate area to the bar, gambling was rife, alcohol and large wagers are rarely a good mix, it was also a favourite place for stolen goods to be traded, away from prying eyes. This combination partly led to the craze dying out before the century was out. The site, known as The Black Prince today, is still open and thriving. Photo: Dave Knibb
The Railway Tavern was first recorded in 1869 and I think that is most probably when it opened, within a year or so. Even with the proliferation of pubs in this area, it was still pretty brave to open up a place so close to the long established Pomfret Arms, but as the name suggests, it was trying to attract a slightly different clientele. It was never big enough to offer many rooms to let but there was enough to keep it busy from the onset. Pubs and Inns have always sought to try and boost their profile and status where they can and the Railway Tavern was a typical example of this, by 1886 it was calling itself the ‘Old’ Railway Tavern, fine for trying to impress travellers passing through but really, the railways themselves weren’t exactly ancient at the time. Photo: Dave Knibb