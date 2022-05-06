1. THE BELL - in Bridge Street

Dave said: "The Bell was one of the ancient inns named in 1585 and was mentioned in 1532, one can only speculate how far back it went before this though. It was also mentioned in the Universal British Directory in 1791, so it remained an inn of importance for many centuries. It was an unlikely candidate for closure during the licencing purges although the council did object to its renewal in 1891. During the appeal, it emerged that it still had stabling for 20 horses, had 11 beds to let and had between 900 and 1,000 ‘lodgers’ a year so it was still doing a fair old trade. The 20th Century wasn’t so kind, though, it held its own for many years, being revered as one of the ‘scrumpy’ pubs in the 1960s, a potent drink if ever there was one. By the end of the 1970s, though, it had run its course, a couple of facelifts and new names saw it continue trading for a few more years but The Bell of Ancient Inn fame died with its original name."

Photo: Dave Knibb