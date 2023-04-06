PICTURES: Take a look at 17 absolutely incredible retro pictures of Northampton throughout the years
Pictures include shots from Kingsthorpe in 1905, George Row in 1937, a thriving Market Square and much more
Take a look back at some absolutely incredible retro pictures of Northampton through the years.
Resident Yannis Karagounis has found some unbelievable photos of Northampton from years gone by and has kindly shared them with Chronicle & Echo.
Yannis said: “In the time that I have been around Northampton - which counts for nearly 35 years - the town is not what it used to be.
“The town should have retained more of its character and buzz and to have allowed all these local businesses to continue to exist and flourish as they did for many, many years prior to that, and it was these local business together with an easier access to the town centre that made Northampton once a bustling place where people wanted to visit.
“The other thing that I do find strange every time I walk through the town is that I no longer hear the local accent.”
