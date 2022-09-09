News you can trust since 1931
The Queen's Visit in 2001 - pictured in Kettering town centre
Picture tribute - looking back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits to North Northamptonshire

During her 70-year reign she made regular visits to the county

By Alison Bagley
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:35 am

We pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, looking back at her many visits to the county.

As the country enters a period of mourning we reflect on Her Majesty’s memorable moments spent in the county.

Her visits brought joy and comfort to those lucky enough to meet her over the past seventy years.

From Corby to Kettering, Wellingborough to Higham Ferrers and villages in between, Queen Elizabeth II was cheered by crowds wherever she went.

1. Looking back to The Queen's visits to North Northants

The Queen pictured at a visit to Kettering town centre in 2001

Photo: ET Photographer

2. Looking back to The Queen's visits to North Northants Northants Telegraph

The Queen on a visit to Corby International Swimming Pool and Corby Cube on Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Photo: Alison Bagley

3. Looking back to The Queen's visits to North Northants

The Queen during her visit to Corby in 1961

Photo: Northants County Council

4. Looking back to The Queen's visits to North Northants

The Queen's visit to Corby in 1961

Photo: Northants Newspapers

Elizabeth IINorth NorthamptonshireHer MajestyKetteringCorby
