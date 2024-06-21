PAST HEADLINES: What happened this week in Northampton through the ages

As we pass the middle of June, we’ve searched through Northamptonshire’s newspaper archives for some flashing headlines covering this week in past decades.

From heroic schoolboy saving his little brother from drowning to a woman charged with terrorism after sending white power in the post to council officers, Northampton has always been at the forefront of hard-hitting news.

So step into our time machine as we bring you the headlines for the middle of June from our vaults...

Northampton Mercury - June 25, 1770 The Northampton Mercury of Jun 25, 1770, praised the services of Doctor Bremer in the town, who cured many townspeople of ailments, including Mary Whitten of Brafield-On-The-Green, who had suffered from leprosy since her youth

Northampton Mercury - June 24, 1854 The Northampton Mercury of June 24, 1854, covered the court case of John Ager, a young man from Gas Street, Northampton, who was charged with cheating a leather dealer named Charles John Rymer of Wood Street out of three dozen calf skins, worth eight pounds and three shillings (today valued at around £655)

Northampton Mercury - June 24, 1884 The Northampton Mercury of June 24, 1884, covered the story of a young woman named Comfort Jones living in Wellingborough Road, who accidentally shot herself in the hand 'while engaged in scaring birds in some of the fields near the town'