NOSTALGIA: 26 pictures of shops from Northampton's past as they used to be...with many long since disappeared

They evoke nostalgic memories and feelings when you think back to the shop you used to go in as a child or that generations of your family have shopped in.
We’ve taken a look into our archive of glass negative plates from 1950s and 1960s to put together a collection of some stores from Northampton’s past...many of which have long since disappeared from our high streets.
Unfortunately, the captions of the glass plates were not complete. Over the years our readers have given us information and background to the pictures – if any of the images in this collection evoke any memories, please email [email protected]
If not, just enjoy the photographs for what they are – a fascinating piece of the town’s history and a reminder of how shops used to be.
