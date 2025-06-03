NOSTALGIA: 26 pictures of shops from Northampton's past as they used to be...with many long since disappeared

They evoke nostalgic memories and feelings when you think back to the shop you used to go in as a child or that generations of your family have shopped in.

We’ve taken a look into our archive of glass negative plates from 1950s and 1960s to put together a collection of some stores from Northampton’s past...many of which have long since disappeared from our high streets.

Unfortunately, the captions of the glass plates were not complete. Over the years our readers have given us information and background to the pictures – if any of the images in this collection evoke any memories, please email [email protected]

If not, just enjoy the photographs for what they are – a fascinating piece of the town’s history and a reminder of how shops used to be.

1 . Looking Back There's no date on this photograph of the Kingstone store in the Wellingborough Road in the archive - any ideas? Photo: Chronicle & Echo Photo Sales

2 . Looking Back Another picture of Kingstone with some nearby shops in Wellingborough Road, Northampton Photo: Chronicle & Echo Photo Sales

3 . Looking Back Repairs are carried out at a bike shop in Northampton. Again, there was no caption on the glass negative as to the name of the shop or the date Photo: Chronicle & Echo Photo Sales

4 . Looking Back The caption for this photograph simply reads 'Dutch shop'. Any information from readers would be greatly appreciated! Photo: Chronicle & Echo Photo Sales