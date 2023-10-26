News you can trust since 1931
Shoemakers at work in the hand-sewing room helping with post-war trade at Sticklands, Northampton around 1950.

Northamptonshire down the decades: 21 fascinating pictures showing life across the county over the last 100 years

Our latest retro gallery takes a look at life across Northants over the last century.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:04 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 14:33 BST

There’s plenty of great pictures throwing the spotlight on Northampton, Wellingborough, Kettering, Corby, Irthlingborough and plenty more.

Pictures include a talking robot amazing youngsters in 1939 and life during WW2.

There is also important industries for the whole county featured, including, of course, the iconic shoemaking industry and countywide bus and steel strikes.

If you have any retro pictures you would like to share, email [email protected]

You can view plenty more retro galleries here.

This woman is having a little difficulty controlling her skis in the snow at Northampton back on 1st December 1908.:

1. It's snow fun in the snow

This woman is having a little difficulty controlling her skis in the snow at Northampton back on 1st December 1908.: Photo: Topical Press Agency

How Market Street in Wellingborough looked around 1910.

2. Market Street, Wellingborough

How Market Street in Wellingborough looked around 1910. Photo: Hulton Archive

The Corn Exchange in Wellingborough, circa 1910.

3. Corn Exchange, Wellingborough

The Corn Exchange in Wellingborough, circa 1910. Photo: Hulton Archive

Burning brushwood at a Ministry of Labour training camp, Kettering, in April 1929.

4. Labour training camp

Burning brushwood at a Ministry of Labour training camp, Kettering, in April 1929. Photo: Fox Photos

