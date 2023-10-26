Our latest retro gallery takes a look at life across Northants over the last century.

There’s plenty of great pictures throwing the spotlight on Northampton, Wellingborough, Kettering, Corby, Irthlingborough and plenty more.

Pictures include a talking robot amazing youngsters in 1939 and life during WW2.

There is also important industries for the whole county featured, including, of course, the iconic shoemaking industry and countywide bus and steel strikes.

If you have any retro pictures you would like to share, email [email protected]

1 . It's snow fun in the snow This woman is having a little difficulty controlling her skis in the snow at Northampton back on 1st December 1908.: Photo: Topical Press Agency

2 . Market Street, Wellingborough How Market Street in Wellingborough looked around 1910. Photo: Hulton Archive

3 . Corn Exchange, Wellingborough The Corn Exchange in Wellingborough, circa 1910. Photo: Hulton Archive

4 . Labour training camp Burning brushwood at a Ministry of Labour training camp, Kettering, in April 1929. Photo: Fox Photos