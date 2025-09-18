Northampton Town as it used to be: 40 pictures of the Cobblers from the 1950s and 1960s

And we’ve discovered these fantastic photographs in the Chronicle & Echo archives from the 1950s and 1960s.
The images came from our collection of glass plate negatives – the captions are sparse due to the nature of how they were filed at the time. So if you have any more information about them, please email [email protected]
1. Looking Back Cobblers Special
August 18, 1962. Cobblers team picture three days before first match of the season when they drew 2-2 with Bristol Rovers. They won the league and promotion to Division Two. Photo: Chron
2. Looking Back Cobblers Special
Cobblers training or a trial, County Ground, August 18, 1962 Photo: Chron
3. Looking Back Cobblers Special
Cobblers players in the dressing room, Edwards, Dixon and Holton, before the Luton game, September 13, 1961 Photo: Chron
4. Looking Back Cobblers Special
Cobblers fans outside ONs ground, August 8, 1967 Photo: Chron