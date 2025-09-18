Cobblers squad, April 17, 1962, with manager Dave Bowen second rightplaceholder image
Cobblers squad, April 17, 1962, with manager Dave Bowen second right

Northampton Town as it used to be: 40 pictures of the Cobblers from the 1950s and 1960s

By David Summers
Published 18th Sep 2025, 14:15 BST
Northampton Town has a special place in many people’s hearts.

And we’ve discovered these fantastic photographs in the Chronicle & Echo archives from the 1950s and 1960s.

The images came from our collection of glass plate negatives – the captions are sparse due to the nature of how they were filed at the time. So if you have any more information about them, please email [email protected]

August 18, 1962. Cobblers team picture three days before first match of the season when they drew 2-2 with Bristol Rovers. They won the league and promotion to Division Two.

1. Looking Back Cobblers Special

August 18, 1962. Cobblers team picture three days before first match of the season when they drew 2-2 with Bristol Rovers. They won the league and promotion to Division Two. Photo: Chron

Photo Sales
Cobblers training or a trial, County Ground, August 18, 1962

2. Looking Back Cobblers Special

Cobblers training or a trial, County Ground, August 18, 1962 Photo: Chron

Photo Sales
Cobblers players in the dressing room, Edwards, Dixon and Holton, before the Luton game, September 13, 1961

3. Looking Back Cobblers Special

Cobblers players in the dressing room, Edwards, Dixon and Holton, before the Luton game, September 13, 1961 Photo: Chron

Photo Sales
Cobblers fans outside ONs ground, August 8, 1967

4. Looking Back Cobblers Special

Cobblers fans outside ONs ground, August 8, 1967 Photo: Chron

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton TownCobblers
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice