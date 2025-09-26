Northampton schools retro: 39 pictures of teachers from nearly 20 years to bring back memories

3 . Looking Back Teachers Special - Cath Keohane, Briar Hill Primary School

Briar Hill Primary - 11 sets of twins and a set of triplets, the headteacher, Cath Keohane is also a twin herself. Names: Front: Robert and Hannah Cartwright Year 6, Row Sitting Down l-r: Beth and Katy Chambers Year 5,Jessica and Rachel Sayles-Scott Year 5, Scott and Jake Foster Year 3. Third Row Back l-r: Luke and Lewis Hamilton Year 1,Hollie and Chloe Millard-Calf Year 1, Jack and Tia Whitehead Nursery, Makala and Kimberley Harvey Year 1,Esmerelda and Jessica Murtaka Reception class. Back Row: Aaron and Tamara Tonsley Year 5, Triplets Leigh, Kirsty and Alex Glasgow Year 5, Saffire and Paris Chiltern year 5. Plus headtteacher Cath Keohane. Photo: Kelly Barnes