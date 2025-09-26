Northampton schools retro: 39 pictures of teachers from nearly 20 years to bring back memories

This latest collection of photographs from the Chronicle & Echo archives features teachers from primary and secondary schools in Northampton from the 2006/07 school term.
1. Looking Back Schools Special
Teachers from years gone by in Northampton Photo: Chron
2. Looking Back Teachers Special - Briar Hill School
Briar Hill School, includes helper Ms Lines (on Left) and Teacher Ms Wood (on right) with Head Teacher Cath Keohane. Photo: Louise O'callaghan
3. Looking Back Teachers Special - Cath Keohane, Briar Hill Primary School
Briar Hill Primary - 11 sets of twins and a set of triplets, the headteacher, Cath Keohane is also a twin herself. Names: Front: Robert and Hannah Cartwright Year 6, Row Sitting Down l-r: Beth and Katy Chambers Year 5,Jessica and Rachel Sayles-Scott Year 5, Scott and Jake Foster Year 3. Third Row Back l-r: Luke and Lewis Hamilton Year 1,Hollie and Chloe Millard-Calf Year 1, Jack and Tia Whitehead Nursery, Makala and Kimberley Harvey Year 1,Esmerelda and Jessica Murtaka Reception class. Back Row: Aaron and Tamara Tonsley Year 5, Triplets Leigh, Kirsty and Alex Glasgow Year 5, Saffire and Paris Chiltern year 5. Plus headtteacher Cath Keohane. Photo: Kelly Barnes
4. Looking Back Teachers Special - St. Lois Primary School, Head Teacher Rob Hazelgrove
St. Lois Primary School - Head Teacher Rob Hazelgrove with head boy and girl Phillip Lambert and Sophie Bird with international school award. Photo: james corbett