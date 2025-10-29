Northampton Retro: 27 pictures of long-serving police officers from the last 20 years

Northampton Chronicle & Echo Morning Update Wednesday 29 October, 2025

By David Summers
Published 29th Oct 2025, 14:06 GMT
Northamptonshire’s police officers and support staff make a difference to the lives of people living and working in the county every day.

In this latest collection of photographs from the archives of the Chronicle & Echo, we feature some of the longest-serving police officers who were rewarded for the contributions in the last two decades.

They will be familiar faces not only to the hundreds of people who work for Northamptonshire Police but also to many they have interacted with across the community.

Northamptonshire Police Awards ceremony. Long service award. Lord Lieutenant Lady Juliet Townsend with Sgt Cathy Patrick

Northamptonshire Police Awards ceremony. Long service award. Lord Lieutenant Lady Juliet Townsend with Sgt Cathy Patrick Photo: Alison Bagley

2013 - Northamptonshire Police Long Service awards ceremony takes place at their Headquarters, Wootton Hall, Northampton. Deborah Jeans Leadership Award, Insp Matt Wright, presented by David Jeans

2013 - Northamptonshire Police Long Service awards ceremony takes place at their Headquarters, Wootton Hall, Northampton. Deborah Jeans Leadership Award, Insp Matt Wright, presented by David Jeans Photo: Tony Waugh

2013 - Northamptonshire Police Long Service awards ceremony takes place at their Headquarters, Wootton Hall, Northampton. Commandant's Cup for Special Constable of the year, Special Insp Samantha Ryall, presented by Special Sups Mike Maywood.

2013 - Northamptonshire Police Long Service awards ceremony takes place at their Headquarters, Wootton Hall, Northampton. Commandant's Cup for Special Constable of the year, Special Insp Samantha Ryall, presented by Special Sups Mike Maywood. Photo: Tony Waugh

2013 - Northamptonshire Police Long Service awards ceremony takes place at their Headquarters, Wootton Hall, Northampton. Deirdre Newham Cup for Justice, Liz Davies, presented by Deirdre Newham

2013 - Northamptonshire Police Long Service awards ceremony takes place at their Headquarters, Wootton Hall, Northampton. Deirdre Newham Cup for Justice, Liz Davies, presented by Deirdre Newham Photo: Tony Waugh

