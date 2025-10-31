Northampton Retro: 25 pictures of schools, businesses, sports teams and people making the headlines nearly 20 years ago

All of the pictures featured were taken in October 2006 – if you recognise anyone in the photographs, or they bring back memories for you, email [email protected].
1. Northampton Retro: Making the headlines in 2006
Some of the photographs from the archives of the Chronicle & Echo Photo: Chronicle & Echo
2. Northampton Retro: Making the headlines in 2006
A music lesson at Northampton School for Girls Photo: Sharon Lucey
3. Northampton Retro: Making the headlines in 2006
Fund-raising event held at The Old Northamptonians, Billing Road, in aid of Northampton General Hospital. The evening was organised by Ann Bennett and her friend Carol, they have written a book for mouth cancer sufferers. Photo: Kelly Barnes
4. Northampton Retro: Making the headlines in 2006
Northampton Lions trolley dash at Morrisons supermarket, Kettering Road. Pictured: Anthony Brown with staff from Morrisons and members of Northampton Lions after his trolley dash. Photo: Sharon Lucey