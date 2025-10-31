Northampton Chronicle & Echo Morning Update Friday 31 October, 2025

Northampton Retro: 25 pictures of schools, businesses, sports teams and people making the headlines nearly 20 years ago

By David Summers
Published 31st Oct 2025, 10:19 GMT
We’ve taken a look into the archives of the Chronicle & Echo to find the pictures making the headlines nearly 20 years ago.

All of the pictures featured were taken in October 2006 – if you recognise anyone in the photographs, or they bring back memories for you, email [email protected].

Some of the photographs from the archives of the Chronicle & Echo

1. Northampton Retro: Making the headlines in 2006

Some of the photographs from the archives of the Chronicle & Echo Photo: Chronicle & Echo

Photo Sales
A music lesson at Northampton School for Girls

2. Northampton Retro: Making the headlines in 2006

A music lesson at Northampton School for Girls Photo: Sharon Lucey

Photo Sales
Fund-raising event held at The Old Northamptonians, Billing Road, in aid of Northampton General Hospital. The evening was organised by Ann Bennett and her friend Carol, they have written a book for mouth cancer sufferers.

3. Northampton Retro: Making the headlines in 2006

Fund-raising event held at The Old Northamptonians, Billing Road, in aid of Northampton General Hospital. The evening was organised by Ann Bennett and her friend Carol, they have written a book for mouth cancer sufferers. Photo: Kelly Barnes

Photo Sales
Northampton Lions trolley dash at Morrisons supermarket, Kettering Road. Pictured: Anthony Brown with staff from Morrisons and members of Northampton Lions after his trolley dash.

4. Northampton Retro: Making the headlines in 2006

Northampton Lions trolley dash at Morrisons supermarket, Kettering Road. Pictured: Anthony Brown with staff from Morrisons and members of Northampton Lions after his trolley dash. Photo: Sharon Lucey

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice