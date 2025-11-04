Northampton retro: 25 pictures of primary school pupils from 15 years ago

We hope this gallery of pictures from 2009 brings back memories for you – either for yourself or your friends and family.
Hardingstone Primary School, Martins Lane, NN4 6DJ - children's author Jack Trelawny giving talk to pupils Photo: Louise O'Callaghan
Duston Eldean Primary School. Photo: Sharon Lucey
A gardening club set up by children, staff and parents at Kingsley Primary School. Pictured: Andrea Priestley, Beverley Cole, Alan March and Elizabeth March with members of the gardening club. Photo: Sharon Lucey
Pupils with metre long gliders they made at Walgrave Primary School. Photo: Sharon Lucey