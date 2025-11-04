Northampton Chronicle & Echo Morning Update Tuesday 4 November, 2025

Northampton retro: 25 pictures of primary school pupils from 15 years ago

By David Summers
Published 4th Nov 2025, 15:54 GMT
All the children featured in this latest collection of photographs from the Chronicle & Echo’s archives will be in their 20s now.

We hope this gallery of pictures from 2009 brings back memories for you – either for yourself or your friends and family.

Hardingstone Primary School, Martins Lane, NN4 6DJ - children's author Jack Trelawny giving talk to pupils

1. Looking Back Term-time Special

Hardingstone Primary School, Martins Lane, NN4 6DJ - children's author Jack Trelawny giving talk to pupils Photo: Louise O'Callaghan

Duston Eldean Primary School.

2. Looking Back Term-time Special

Duston Eldean Primary School. Photo: Sharon Lucey

A gardening club set up by children, staff and parents at Kingsley Primary School. Pictured: Andrea Priestley, Beverley Cole, Alan March and Elizabeth March with members of the gardening club.

3. Looking Back Term-time Special

A gardening club set up by children, staff and parents at Kingsley Primary School. Pictured: Andrea Priestley, Beverley Cole, Alan March and Elizabeth March with members of the gardening club. Photo: Sharon Lucey

Pupils with metre long gliders they made at Walgrave Primary School.

4. Looking Back Term-time Special

Pupils with metre long gliders they made at Walgrave Primary School. Photo: Sharon Lucey

