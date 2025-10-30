Northampton as it used to be: Step back to the 1960s with 27 photos of people at work, rest and play

Life certainly looked different then and these pictures from the 1960s have a unique charm about them and offer a fascinating insight into the history of the town.
1. Looking Back Faces of the Past Special
July 28, 1967 - Mark the Ball winner, smoking animal head pipe Photo: Chronicle & Echo
2. Looking Back Faces of the Past Special
July 30, 1967 - Model aircraft rally in Midsummer Meadow, Northampton, boy with control line aircraft Photo: Chronicle & Echo
3. Looking Back Faces of the Past Special
August 1, 1967 - Desmond Hill with rabbits Photo: Chronicle & Echo
4. Looking Back Faces of the Past Special
July 28, 1967 - Mr and Mrs Rosemary Remy and child toddler sitting on signpost to Horton Station and Denton Photo: Chronicle & Echo