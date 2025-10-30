Northampton Chronicle & Echo Morning Update Thursday 30 October, 2025

Northampton as it used to be: Step back to the 1960s with 27 photos of people at work, rest and play

By David Summers
Published 30th Oct 2025, 10:55 GMT
These images from more than 50 years show the people of Northampton as they used to be.

Life certainly looked different then and these pictures from the 1960s have a unique charm about them and offer a fascinating insight into the history of the town.

July 28, 1967 - Mark the Ball winner, smoking animal head pipe

July 30, 1967 - Model aircraft rally in Midsummer Meadow, Northampton, boy with control line aircraft

August 1, 1967 - Desmond Hill with rabbits

July 28, 1967 - Mr and Mrs Rosemary Remy and child toddler sitting on signpost to Horton Station and Denton

Northampton
