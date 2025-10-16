Northampton as it used to be: Pubs and clubs - landlords, owners, customers and buildings from years gone by

By David Summers
Published 16th Oct 2025, 13:20 BST
Northampton has a rich history of pubs and clubs.

In this latest collection of pictures from our ‘Northampton as it used to be’ series, we take a look at some of the publicans, customers and the buildings themselves of pubs and clubs from the town’s past.

If they bring back any memories for you, please email [email protected]

Some of the photographs from the Chronicle & Echo's archives

1. Looking Back Pubs and Clubs Special

Some of the photographs from the Chronicle & Echo's archives Photo: David Summers

The Fish Pub, joint owners James Maddison and Mark Manning.

2. 2007

The Fish Pub, joint owners James Maddison and Mark Manning. Photo: James Corbett

The Fish Pub, Northampton town centre

3. 2007

The Fish Pub, Northampton town centre Photo: james corbett

The White Elephant pub, Kingsley, Northampton, date unknown

4. Date unknown

The White Elephant pub, Kingsley, Northampton, date unknown Photo: Chronicle & Echo

