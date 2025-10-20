Northampton as it used to be: 40 new pictures of old buildings long since gone or changed forever

By David Summers
Published 20th Oct 2025, 16:31 BST
This is the latest collection of nostalgic photographs of Northampton as it used to be.

We’ve discovered more pictures in our archives taken from our collection of glass negative plates taken by photographers at the Chron. They show the town as it used to be...and how it will never be again.

Most of the images are from the 1960s – if they bring back any memories for you, or you can help identify some of the people and buildings in the photographs, please email [email protected]

Some of the photographs from the latest collection of archive images

Some of the photographs from the latest collection of archive images Photo: Looking Back Old Buildings Special

Wellingborough Road improvements, February 7, 1968

Wellingborough Road improvements, February 7, 1968 Photo: Chron

Notre Dame, February 17, 1964

Notre Dame, February 17, 1964 Photo: Chron

Shop exteriors, March 12, 1964

Shop exteriors, March 12, 1964 Photo: Chron

