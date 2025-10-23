Northampton as it used to be: 30 pictures of beauty queens and carnival queens from years gone by

By David Summers
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 12:52 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 13:21 BST
Beauty pageants were definitely an event of their time.

But in the 1960s, Northampton’s social calendar was filled with beauty competitions, “Miss” titles for all sorts of things – including the Mercury and Herald newspaper and fashion shows.

The Carnival Queen title was much sought-after as well – and we’ve taken a look into the archives of the Chronicle & Echo to find these fantastic images of a time long since passed.

The vast majority of the photographs are from the 1960s – if they bring back any memories of friends or family, please email [email protected]

Some of the photographs from the Chronicle & Echo archives

Some of the photographs from the Chronicle & Echo archives Photo: Chronicle & Echo

Mercury & Herald beauty competition contestants at unknown location, August 6, 1968

Mercury & Herald beauty competition contestants at unknown location, August 6, 1968 Photo: Chron

Mercury & Herald beauty competition contestants at Collins, March 7, 1968

Mercury & Herald beauty competition contestants at Collins, March 7, 1968 Photo: Chron

M&H beauty competition, Adnitts, February 26, 1968

M&H beauty competition, Adnitts, February 26, 1968 Photo: Chron

