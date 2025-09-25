Northampton as it used to be: 27 pictures of shoemakers who helped put town on the map in the 1950s and '60s

By David Summers
Published 25th Sep 2025, 14:56 BST
Northampton is synonymous with the shoemaking industry.

And this gallery of photographs from the Chronicle & Echo’s archives offer a small, but fascinating insight, into the people who helped to put Northampton on the world map for shoemaking.

All the photographs are from our collection of glass plate negatives. Some of the captions are very brief and without detail, if you have information about any of the pictures featured, please email [email protected]

Some of the images from our collection of glass plate negatives

1. Looking Back Shoemakers Special

Some of the images from our collection of glass plate negatives Photo: Chron

Women at Church's factory in Northampton 1967

2. Looking Back Shoemaker Special

Women at Church's factory in Northampton 1967 Photo: Chron

Photogrpah taken by Chron in 1965 of workers outside Church's shoe factory in Northampton.

3. Looking Back Shoemaker Special

Photogrpah taken by Chron in 1965 of workers outside Church's shoe factory in Northampton. Photo: Chronicle & Echo

Church's shoe factory, St James, with a visit by The Queen in the 1960s.

4. Looking Back Shoemaker Special

Church's shoe factory, St James, with a visit by The Queen in the 1960s. Photo: Kelly Barnes

