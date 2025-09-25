Northampton as it used to be: 27 pictures of shoemakers who helped put town on the map in the 1950s and '60s

And this gallery of photographs from the Chronicle & Echo’s archives offer a small, but fascinating insight, into the people who helped to put Northampton on the world map for shoemaking.
All the photographs are from our collection of glass plate negatives. Some of the captions are very brief and without detail, if you have information about any of the pictures featured, please email [email protected]
Women at Church's factory in Northampton 1967 Photo: Chron
Photogrpah taken by Chron in 1965 of workers outside Church's shoe factory in Northampton. Photo: Chronicle & Echo
Church's shoe factory, St James, with a visit by The Queen in the 1960s. Photo: Kelly Barnes