French Market in the Market Square Northampton in August 2006placeholder image
French Market in the Market Square Northampton in August 2006

Northampton as it used to be: 24 pictures that were making the headlines 19 years ago

By David Summers
Published 12th Sep 2025, 13:33 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 13:42 BST
They say that pictures say a thousand words...

Well, these photographs are a snapshot in time 19 years ago and are just some of the news stories featured in the Chronicle & Echo.

From a French market in Market Square to a suspected bomb in the town centre, these images offer a fascinating insight into news from years gone by.

Healthy Roadshow at Northampton General Hospital. Set up by the PCT and Northampton Council for Hospital staff. Nurse Lystra Cunningham tucking into an apple from her free gift bag in September 2006

1. Looking Back September 2006 Special

Healthy Roadshow at Northampton General Hospital. Set up by the PCT and Northampton Council for Hospital staff. Nurse Lystra Cunningham tucking into an apple from her free gift bag in September 2006 Photo: Kelly Barnes

Photo Sales
Northampton Samba Band at the Wooldale Centre for learning, Caroline Chisholm School on September 28, 2016

2. Looking Back September 2006 Special

Northampton Samba Band at the Wooldale Centre for learning, Caroline Chisholm School on September 28, 2016 Photo: Tracey Chambers

Photo Sales
DJ Class at Northampton Academy, Weston Favell, Northampton, student having lessons on how to mix, sing and DJ on decks with tutors from the community radio foundation. Pictured are Kevin Holmes and Mark Dean (Kevin is AKA K Kandi K!). Pictured on September 29, 2016

3. Looking Back September 2006 Special

DJ Class at Northampton Academy, Weston Favell, Northampton, student having lessons on how to mix, sing and DJ on decks with tutors from the community radio foundation. Pictured are Kevin Holmes and Mark Dean (Kevin is AKA K Kandi K!). Pictured on September 29, 2016 Photo: Louise O'callaghan

Photo Sales
Mike O'Donnell pictured with the globe from the old fountain on market square, currently with The Art and Museum of Northampton on The Guildhall in town. September 29, 2016

4. Looking Back September 2006 Special

Mike O'Donnell pictured with the globe from the old fountain on market square, currently with The Art and Museum of Northampton on The Guildhall in town. September 29, 2016 Photo: Louise O'callaghan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice