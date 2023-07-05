News you can trust since 1931
Looking back through the years at Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals as NHS celebrates 75th anniversary

As the NHS celebrates 75 years of service, here is a look back at some defining moments for Northamptonshire’s hospitals
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Jul 2023, 06:01 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:29 BST

Today (July 5), is the 75th anniversary of the launch of the National Health Service (NHS).

Since its launch in the 1948, Northampton General Hospital (NGH) and Kettering General Hospital (KGH) have changed immensely.

From employing hundreds of employees back in the 40s, to now having 10,000 staff members on the books across both hospitals, the development is huge.

Over the years new technology has been introduced, extensions have been built and staff have weathered storms such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Below are pictures looking back at Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals over the years since the NHS launched 75 years ago.

The hospitals have seen a lot of change since the launch of the NHS. Here's a look back...

1. Looking back through the years at Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals

The hospitals have seen a lot of change since the launch of the NHS. Here's a look back... Photo: NGH

The initial NHS poster from 1948.

2. Looking back through the years at Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals

The initial NHS poster from 1948. Photo: NGH

A further poster from when the NHS launched in 1948.

3. Looking back through the years at Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals

A further poster from when the NHS launched in 1948. Photo: NGH

A third poster from the launch of the NHS in 1948.

4. Looking back through the years at Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals

A third poster from the launch of the NHS in 1948. Photo: NGH

