King Charles visited schools, factories and the new Upton eco-housing project in Northampton while he was Prince of WalesKing Charles visited schools, factories and the new Upton eco-housing project in Northampton while he was Prince of Wales
Looking back at when the future King of England visited Northampton

Kevin Nicholls
By Kevin Nicholls
Published 13th Sep 2022, 14:52 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:57 BST

Charles III is the new King of England but many in Northampton will have happy memories of four visits he made to the town in recent years as Prince of Wales.

His Royal Highness travelled to the town to see Tricker’s and Crockett & Jones shoe factories in 2019 and 2013, Mereway Community College and Upton Fields Primary schools in 2007 and 2006 — and shared a cuppa with Debbie Harding on the sofa in her new home in Upton.

We’ve dipped into the Chronicle & Echo archives to dig out a few photos from the Royal occasions.

Prince Charles visiting the new development at Upton in January 2006

1. Remember when the future King visited Northampton?

Prince Charles visiting the new development at Upton in January 2006 Photo: James Corbett

Prince Charles talking to developer Paul Newman beside a model of the new Upton village

2. When the future King visited Northampton

Prince Charles talking to developer Paul Newman beside a model of the new Upton village Photo: James Corbett

Prince Charles shares a cuppa with Debbie Harding on his visit to Upton

3. When the future King visited Northampton

Prince Charles shares a cuppa with Debbie Harding on his visit to Upton Photo: James Corbett

His Royal Highness chatted to builders during his visit to Upton

4. When the future King visited Northampton

His Royal Highness chatted to builders during his visit to Upton Photo: Louise O'Callaghan

