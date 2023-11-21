Looking back at Christmas lights switch on events in Northampton through the years

Famous faces, huge crowds, fireworks and more

As the 2023 Northampton Christmas light switch on event nears, the Chronicle & Echo has taken a look back at some of the events through the years.

Spanning back as far as 1961, pictures from our archives show amazing, festive events, which have been held in Northampton over the decades.

From famous faces, to huge crowds and fireworks, there is a whole lot of nostalgia wrapped up in the picture gallery below.

And more festive memories will be made in Northampton on Saturday (November 25) as the lights are switched on from Beckets Park. Read more about the event here.

Below is a collection of photographs from our archives showing Christmas lights switch on events in Northampton through the years.

Northampton Christmas lights switch on events through the years Christmas lights switch on events through the years...

Northampton Christmas lights switch on events through the years A view of Gold Street in 1961 - the day after Northampton's Christmas lights were turned on. About 2,000 people had packed into Gold Street to see actress Jacqueline Jones switch on the six chandeliers, which contacted more than 1,200 lights.

Northampton Christmas lights switch on events through the years Market Square fireworks and crowd in 2006.

Northampton Christmas lights switch on events through the years Father Christmas, DJ Bernie Keith, DJ Woody Northants 96, Stars of Dick Whittington, Mayor Colin Lill and Jessica Mullen ready for the lights switch-on in 2006.