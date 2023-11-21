Looking back at Christmas lights switch on events in Northampton through the years
Famous faces, huge crowds, fireworks and more
As the 2023 Northampton Christmas light switch on event nears, the Chronicle & Echo has taken a look back at some of the events through the years.
Spanning back as far as 1961, pictures from our archives show amazing, festive events, which have been held in Northampton over the decades.
From famous faces, to huge crowds and fireworks, there is a whole lot of nostalgia wrapped up in the picture gallery below.
And more festive memories will be made in Northampton on Saturday (November 25) as the lights are switched on from Beckets Park. Read more about the event here.
Below is a collection of photographs from our archives showing Christmas lights switch on events in Northampton through the years.
