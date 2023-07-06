News you can trust since 1931
Looking back at 34 amazing pictures from a 2009 prom event in Northampton

Prom season is in full swing, so we are looking back at old pictures from an event in Northampton
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 6th Jul 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 11:42 BST

Prom is a memorable and special night for many to mark the end of their school career.

And what better way to re-live fond memories than to look back at pictures from the night?

Disco Henry has been taking photos of revellers in Northampton and Wellingborough nightclubs since 2004 - he was possibly one of the first in the town to really utilise the internet and social media to provide people with memories of their nights out.

The ‘mini celebrity’ also snapped pictures at proms across the county.

Look through a gallery of 34 Disco Henry photos from The Duston School prom in 2009 below.

Snaps from The Duston School prom on June 30, 2009.

1. Retro prom pictures

Snaps from The Duston School prom on June 30, 2009. Photo: Disco Henry

Photo Sales
Snaps from The Duston School prom on June 30, 2009.

2. Retro prom pictures

Snaps from The Duston School prom on June 30, 2009. Photo: Disco Henry

Photo Sales
Snaps from The Duston School prom on June 30, 2009.

3. Retro prom pictures

Snaps from The Duston School prom on June 30, 2009. Photo: Disco Henry

Photo Sales
Snaps from The Duston School prom on June 30, 2009.

4. Retro prom pictures

Snaps from The Duston School prom on June 30, 2009. Photo: Disco Henry

Photo Sales
Related topics:Disco HenryNorthamptonWellingborough