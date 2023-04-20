Looking back at 17 years of Northamptonshire aerobatic display team following its sad farewell

Fans say the team will be missed and have thanked them for the memories

A sad farewell has been waved to The Blades aerobatic team after pilots took their last flight on Friday April 14, 2023.

The announcement was made earlier this year that The Blades would no longer continue and that the 2022 season was the team’s seventeenth and final season.

They did, however, treat plane lovers to one final flight.

Since the confirmation that The Blades would not fly as a team again, there has been many messages of support on social media, with fans saying the team will be missed.

One social media commenter said: “This is sad news. We have enjoyed the Blades for many years and they have been a regular sight in the skies over our neighbourhood. We will miss them bigtime!"

Another added: “Sad news - used to watch them practice and fly over. Such a shame, were proud of them being from Northampton. Thank you for those moments.”

And another commented: “Oh gutted! Watching the planes from my back garden or across the fields is one of the highlights of my summer!”

We delved into the archives to find pictures of the aerobatic display team since its beginning in 2006.

Below are photos of Northamptonshire’s The Blades through the years.

1 . Looking back at The Blades The Blades in 2008. "Aerobatics at its finest", as described by photographer, Glyn. Photo: Glyn Dobbs Photo Sales

2 . Looking back at The Blades The Blades team getting ready for a Sywell airshow in 2010. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Looking back at The Blades One of the planes ahead of the 2010 airshow. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . Looking back at The Blades Chronicle & Echo reporter Liz Lee flies in a stunt plane by The Blades at Sywell in 2010. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

