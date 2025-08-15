Looking back: 43 pictures of staff at Northampton General Hospital over the years

And we have taken a look into the Chronicle & Echo’s archive for pictures of staff at NGH over the years.
There may be people you recognise from working at the hospital or from visits to the hospital for treatment or to see friends and family.
2010 - Staff at the haematology unit, taken for a feature about Christmas on the unit at Northampton General Hospital. . Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.
2010 - Lisa Donald and Macmillan staff at the haematology unit at Northampton General Hospital to promote Strictly Chron Dancing. Pictured: Sheraly Holmes, neuro-oncology CNS, Trish Hughes, Macmillan haematology CNS, Jan Bolton, Macmillan social care co-ordinator, Lisa Donald, Pam Ferrar, Macmillan urology CNS and Judith Fletcher, Macmillan urology CNS. Photo: Sharon Lucey
2010 - Haematology Unit, Northampton General Hospital. Photo: Kelly Cooper
2010 - The Day Surgery Unit at Northampton General Hospital which only opened earlier this year and has recently treated its 2,000th patient. Pictured: Helen Watson, staff nurse, at work in the unit. Photo: Sharon Lucey