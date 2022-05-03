Hundreds of thousands of children have and continue to play football across Northampton.
We’ve taken a look back in our archives and found pictures from a tournament at Unity College, organised by Northampton School Sports Partnership, back in 2007.
Is there someone you recognise in the pictures? We wonder if any of them ever turned pro…
1. Hopping Hill Primary School team
Photo: Sharon Lucey
2. Lyncrest Primary School team
Photo: Sharon Lucey
3. Abington Vale Primary School team
Photo: Sharon Lucey
4. Barry Primary School team
Photo: Sharon Lucey