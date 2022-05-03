The football tournament at Unity College, held in 2007, was organised by Northampton School Sports Partnership.
Look back at retro pictures from Northampton football tournament in 2007 with pupils from Hopping Hill, Lyncrest, Abington Vale, Barry, St Luke's, Chiltern, East Hunsbury, Stimpson Avenue and Earl Spencer

Is there someone you recognise in these pictures?

By David Summers
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 3:09 pm

Hundreds of thousands of children have and continue to play football across Northampton.

We’ve taken a look back in our archives and found pictures from a tournament at Unity College, organised by Northampton School Sports Partnership, back in 2007.

Is there someone you recognise in the pictures? We wonder if any of them ever turned pro…

1. Hopping Hill Primary School team

The event was organised by Northampton School Sports Partnership

Photo: Sharon Lucey

2. Lyncrest Primary School team

The event was organised by Northampton School Sports Partnership

Photo: Sharon Lucey

3. Abington Vale Primary School team

The event was organised by Northampton School Sports Partnership

Photo: Sharon Lucey

4. Barry Primary School team

The event was organised by Northampton School Sports Partnership

Photo: Sharon Lucey

