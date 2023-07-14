Look back at 26 nostalgic pictures from a 2009 sixth form prom event in Northampton

Prom season is in full swing, so we are looking back at old pictures from an event in Northampton

Prom is a memorable and special night for many to mark the end of their school career.

And what better way to re-live fond memories than to look back at pictures from the night?

Disco Henry has been taking photos of revellers in Northampton and Wellingborough nightclubs since 2004 - he was possibly one of the first in the town to really utilise the internet and social media to provide people with memories of their nights out.

The ‘mini celebrity’ also snapped pictures at proms across the county.

Look through a gallery of 26 Disco Henry photos from Caroline Chisholm School’s Sixth From leavers’ ball at the Hilton Hotel in 2009 and the after party at Ghost below.

1 . Retro prom pictures Photos from Caroline Chisholm's Sixth Form prom on July 8, 2009. Photo: Disco Henry Photo Sales

