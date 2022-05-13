Lancaster Bomber flypast for Dambusters anniversary...the nearest place to Northamptonshire you can see it

3. DAMBUSTERS ANNIVERSARY

A Lancaster bomber flies over Derwent Reservoir in Derbyshire, England, as part of events marking the 70th Anniversary of an air-raid on three dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley by a team of airmen dubbed the "Dambusters". A British World War II Lancaster bomber performed a flypast Thursday over a reservoir used for practice runs by the legendary "Dambusters" airmen to mark 70 years since their daring raid over Nazi Germany's industrial heartland. The four-engined aircraft was joined by two Spitfires and two modern-day Tornado jets as they swept over the Derwent Reservoir in Derbyshire, northern England, where the Royal Air Force trialled the 'bouncing bomb'. AFP PHOTO/ANDREW YATES (Photo credit should read ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: AFP