In pictures: Looking back at Cycle4Cynthia in Northampton as fundraiser hits 20-year milestone

The fundraiser is a long-standing event that thousands of people from across that county have taken part in

As Cycle4Cynthia prepares to host its twentieth anniversary event, Chronicle & Echo is looking back at photos from the fundraiser over the last two decades.

The event first launched in 2003 to raise funds for the vital care Cynthia Spencer Hospice, in Kettering Road, provides. Since the inaugural event more than £700,000 has been raised by generous Northamptonians pedaling a range of miles around the Northamptonshire countryside.

To mark the twentieth year, Cycle4Cynthia launched a new fitness challenge in the lead up to the 2023 event, which will be held at Holdenby House on Sunday (September 17). The fitness challenge called ‘Sofa2Cycle’ similar to the popular ‘Couch25K’ scheme and will prepare beginner cyclist for a long ride. It is hoped the new challenge will get more people involved in the main event.

Also for the twentieth year, the fundraiser is aiming to get 1,000 riders to take part, each raising £100, to raise £100,000 for hospice services to care for those at the end of their life.

As the countdown to the anniversary event is nearly over, we have looked in our archives for photos from the events over the years.

Below are pictures of Cycle4Cynthia in Northampton from years gone by.

1 . Looking back at Cycle4Cynthia through the years Snaps from the 2007 event. Photo: Kelly Barnes Photo Sales

