In pictures: Look back at runners enduring and enjoying Northampton 10K in previous years

Have you taken part in the race over the years? Can you spot yourself in our photos?

Starting from Northampton Town’s football stadium – Sixfields – the Northampton 10k has become a stalwart of the town’s running calendar.

And this year’s event is set to take place on Sunday (June 25) with hundreds of participants ready to pound the pavements.

As runners prepare to lace up their trainers for this year’s race, Chronicle & Echo has delved into the archives to find pictures from the event in previous years.

Here is a look back at the Northampton 10k from 2021 and 2022 – can you spot yourself of anyone you know?

