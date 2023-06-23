News you can trust since 1931
In pictures: Look back at runners enduring and enjoying Northampton 10K in previous years

Have you taken part in the race over the years? Can you spot yourself in our photos?
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:41 BST

Starting from Northampton Town’s football stadium – Sixfields – the Northampton 10k has become a stalwart of the town’s running calendar.

And this year’s event is set to take place on Sunday (June 25) with hundreds of participants ready to pound the pavements.

As runners prepare to lace up their trainers for this year’s race, Chronicle & Echo has delved into the archives to find pictures from the event in previous years.

Here is a look back at the Northampton 10k from 2021 and 2022 – can you spot yourself of anyone you know?

Runners taking part in the 2021 event.

1. Northampton 10k over the years

Runners taking part in the 2021 event. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Runners taking part in the 2021 event.

2. Northampton 10k over the years

Runners taking part in the 2021 event. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Runners taking part in the 2021 event.

3. Northampton 10k over the years

Runners taking part in the 2021 event. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Runners taking part in the 2022 event.

4. Northampton 10k over the years

Runners taking part in the 2022 event. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

