Aerial pic of Northampton town centre, date unknownAerial pic of Northampton town centre, date unknown
IN PICTURES: Landmark buildings in Northampton as they used to be...and forgotten places long-since demolished

David Summers
By David Summers

Editorial Director

Published 29th May 2025, 16:11 BST
Northampton is home to some beautiful, historic buildings.

Taken from our archives and our nostalgia books, Looking Back, produced by former assistant editor of the Chronicle & Echo, Peter Clarke, we’ve put together a gallery of photographs of some of the town’s most iconic buildings.

All the pictures were taken from our collection of glass negatives. Many of those negatives were left uncaptioned and, over the years, Peter put together information about the pictures with the help of readers. West Northamptonshire Council now looks after the collection of glass negatives.

If you have any memories of our town’s old buildings, or have photographs of Northampton in the past that you would like to share, send them to us using our online portal, Your World.

Aerial pic of County Ground, Northampton, date unknown

1. Looking Back

Aerial pic of County Ground, Northampton, date unknown Photo: Northampton Chronicle & Echo

Top of Newland in Northampton before demolition to make way for Grosvenor Centre

2. Looking Back

Top of Newland in Northampton before demolition to make way for Grosvenor Centre Photo: Northampton Chronicle & Echo

Old Bluecoat School, Bridge Street, Northampton, February 6, 1968

3. Looking Back

Old Bluecoat School, Bridge Street, Northampton, February 6, 1968 Photo: -

Technical College extensions, March 19, 1960

4. Looking Back

Technical College extensions, March 19, 1960 Photo: Northampton Chronicle & Echo

