How Northampton used to look: 39 pictures of faces and places from our past

In this latest look into the Chronicle & Echo’s archives, we feature photographs of people and places from the 1950s through to the 1980s.
There may be people you recognise, you may even be in the pictures yourselves, but either way they offer a fascinating glimpse of Northampton and how the town, and the people who lived and worked there, looked from years gone by.
Women at Church's factory in Northampton, 1967 Photo: Chronicle & Echo
St James Infants School, Northampton, Christmas party, December 18, 1957 Photo: Chron
Opening of Disney store in Northampton in 1996 (closed in 2013) Photo: Chron
Northampton Carnival parade, Midsummer Meadow, June 21, 1962 Photo: Chron
